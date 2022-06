The problem is there, but there are many factors that lead him to face it in the best possible way and continue expressing a very good game on "his" clay. Rafael Nadal, despite the discomfort in his foot that afflicts him and will afflict him very often on the tennis court, managed to reach the Roland Garros final to pursue his goal (which is becoming more and more concrete as he overcomes hurdles) of a 22nd Grand Slam title, as well as his 14th at the Paris tournament.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO