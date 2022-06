If you happen to find yourself at a luxury resort in the Bahamas this Thanksgiving (as one does), you can also take in some OSU hoops. According to a report by college hoops insider Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma State will take part in a multi-team event this coming Thanksgiving weekend at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahaman Islands. Joining the Cowboys in the event are DePaul, UCF and Santa Clara.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO