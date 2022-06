Google Maps comes with a range of useful features, one of these is the ability to drop a pin in Google Maps, which allows you to mark a location on the map. This is a useful feature as you will be able to refer to that location later on and this can be done on Google Maps on a range of different devices. You can mark a location you are at with a pin on Google Maps or you can also mark another location on the app by searching for that location.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 DAYS AGO