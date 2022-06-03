ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Residents feel misled by Honey Creek Canvassers

By Kathy Laird, CCN Correspondent
crawfordcountynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRAWFORD COUNTY—Residents all over Crawford County are reporting being given misleading information in order to get them to sign a petition to put the issue of whether wind turbines can be placed around sites in Crawford County. In May, Crawford County Commissioners voted to restrict the placement of...

crawfordcountynow.com

