Seattle Seahawks to stop in Yakima and the Tri-Cities on annual 12 Tour

(Image via Seattle Seahawks)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Each offseason, the Seattle Seahawks make their tour of the Northwest to connect with their fanbase and generate excitement for the upcoming season. The 12 Tour is sweeping Southeastern Washington with stops in Yakima and the Tri-Cities through one weekend in mid-June.

As announced by the Seattle Seahawks on June 2, the team will be touring the region from June 17 to 19. That group includes current players and legends, Mascot Blitz, Blue Thunder and the Seahawks Dancers.

Not all of the team’s stops will be publically promoted events. They will visit various Starbucks locations across the area in-between visits to a sports camp in Yakima, a Kennewick flag football camp and an exclusive event for Water2Wine season ticket holders.

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Seahawks will attend the Yakima Pride Parade from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Naches Parkway (Intersection of N Naches Ave & Pendleton Way). Below is a description as provided by the Seahawks themselves:

Join Seahawks Mascot Blitz, Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder, along with Seahawks players & legends as they show support for the LGBTQ+ community at the Yakima Pride Parade. The Seahawks crew will walk in the parade and pass out sunglasses, 12 Flags, and rally cards to fans. Seahawks Dancers and Blue Thunder will also perform. Visit www.yakimapride.org for more.

Later that day, the Seahawks are coming to Pasco for the Tri-Cities Juneteenth Celebration from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST at Kurtzman Park. They’re also teaming up with local grocers and school districts to make an impact on the community:

Celebrate Juneteenth with the Seahawks crew at this culturally diverse festival, recognizing the history of Juneteenth. Mascot Blitz, Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder, along with Seahawks players and Legends, will be passing out rally towels, 12 Flags, pennants, and wristbands. Safeway and The Grandview School District Filling Station food truck will also be onsite to pass out free kids snacks while promoting the upcoming summer meal program. More information on the event can be found here.

On Father’s Day—June 19, 2022—the Seahawks are setting up shop at Safeway on George Washington Way in Richland for a variety of activities, barbeques, raffles and crafts along with popsicles and live entertainment from Blue Thunder and Seahawks Dancers.

RECENT SPORTS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

Golden State & Boston clash in the 2022 NBA Finals on KAPP-KVEW (ABC)

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.