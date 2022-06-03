ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Seattle Seahawks to stop in Yakima and the Tri-Cities on annual 12 Tour

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUi6D_0fzlwL3v00
(Image via Seattle Seahawks)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Each offseason, the Seattle Seahawks make their tour of the Northwest to connect with their fanbase and generate excitement for the upcoming season. The 12 Tour is sweeping Southeastern Washington with stops in Yakima and the Tri-Cities through one weekend in mid-June.

As announced by the Seattle Seahawks on June 2, the team will be touring the region from June 17 to 19. That group includes current players and legends, Mascot Blitz, Blue Thunder and the Seahawks Dancers.

Not all of the team’s stops will be publically promoted events. They will visit various Starbucks locations across the area in-between visits to a sports camp in Yakima, a Kennewick flag football camp and an exclusive event for Water2Wine season ticket holders.

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Seahawks will attend the Yakima Pride Parade from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Naches Parkway (Intersection of N Naches Ave & Pendleton Way). Below is a description as provided by the Seahawks themselves:

Join Seahawks Mascot Blitz, Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder, along with Seahawks players & legends as they show support for the LGBTQ+ community at the Yakima Pride Parade. The Seahawks crew will walk in the parade and pass out sunglasses, 12 Flags, and rally cards to fans. Seahawks Dancers and Blue Thunder will also perform. Visit www.yakimapride.org for more.

Later that day, the Seahawks are coming to Pasco for the Tri-Cities Juneteenth Celebration from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST at Kurtzman Park. They’re also teaming up with local grocers and school districts to make an impact on the community:

Celebrate Juneteenth with the Seahawks crew at this culturally diverse festival, recognizing the history of Juneteenth. Mascot Blitz, Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder, along with Seahawks players and Legends, will be passing out rally towels, 12 Flags, pennants, and wristbands. Safeway and The Grandview School District Filling Station food truck will also be onsite to pass out free kids snacks while promoting the upcoming summer meal program. More information on the event can be found here.

On Father’s Day—June 19, 2022—the Seahawks are setting up shop at Safeway on George Washington Way in Richland for a variety of activities, barbeques, raffles and crafts along with popsicles and live entertainment from Blue Thunder and Seahawks Dancers.

RECENT SPORTS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

  • Golden State & Boston clash in the 2022 NBA Finals on KAPP-KVEW (ABC)

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Football
Yakima, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
City
Richland, WA
Kennewick, WA
Football
Kennewick, WA
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Yakima, WA
Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Pasco, WA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy