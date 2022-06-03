ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Maestro' Adds Sarah Silverman to Leonard Bernstein Biopic

By Shane Romanchick
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has more than a few potential Oscar-worthy films coming soon and one of the more compelling ones is Maestro. The biopic follows Oscar-nominated composer Leonard Bernstein’s life and sees Bradley Cooper playing the famous musician. The film will also be Cooper’s directorial follow-up to his first feature A Star is...

collider.com

Collider

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh’s Estranged Sisters Movie Begins Production

Production has just begun on a new comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandr\a Oh. The film has not yet been given a title, however, production started on the project last week at 20th Century Studios. Filming is expected to conclude on July 22, 2022. The project will be released as a Hulu Original in the United States.
MOVIES
Collider

Julia Garner Expected to Play Madonna in Universal's Biopic

After an extensive casting search, Universal has finally found their Queen of Pop. Per Variety, Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) has been offered the role of Madonna in a biopic on the singer-songwriter. Garner, known primarily for her work in two major Netflix shows, earned the role over an impressive list of actresses that included Florence Pugh (Little Women) and singer Bebe Rexha.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

10 Best Underrated Movies Recommended by Guillermo Del Toro

Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro is known for his gorgeous, poetic films, usually in the fantasy and horror genres. His movies range from cult classics (Pan's Labyrinth) to Hollywood blockbusters (Hellboy) and Oscar darlings (The Shape of Water). Like many great directors, Del Toro is also an avid film fan....
MOVIES
Collider

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' Casts Maria Bakalova in Key Role

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 wrapped up filming last month, and while information on the plot of the film is being kept quiet, fans are slowly being fed more information as it's made available. Recently, Deadline revealed that Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova will be joining Star-Lord and company as a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'Tales of the Walking Dead' Images Explore New Parts of the Apocalypse

With the end of the AMC post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead fast approaching, AMC Studios will be premiering their six-part anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead on August 14. New images have been released that give us a sneak peek at the star-studded cast and what we can expect from the upcoming series.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Tin Soldier' Casts Rita Ora, Nora Arnezeder, and More in Ensemble Drama

Brad Furman’s (The Lincoln Lawyer) newest project, Tin Soldier, is building its army. Deadline reports that the film has tapped several more actors to join its ensemble including Rita Ora (Fifty Shades franchise), Nora Arnezeder (The Offer), Saïd Taghmaoui (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum), and Joey Bicicchi (Black Bird). The string of new announcements comes hot on the heels of the film’s principal cast being revealed which added the likes of Jamie Foxx, Scott Eastwood, Robert De Niro, John Leguizamo, and Shamier Anderson to its call sheet.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Continues Ill-fated Run With $400 Million at Global Box Office

A decade ago, it would have been hard to believe that a future Harry Potter spin-off would go bleak! However, that is today's reality. WB’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore has finally managed to earn a global box-office of $400.5 million. Weekend grosses came in at $2.4 million from 71 markets, bringing the international total to $305 million adding to the global cume.
MOVIES
Collider

Scarlett Johansson to Star in Kristin Scott Thomas' Directorial Debut 'The Sea Change'

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has been tapped for a new feature titled, The Sea Change, Deadline revealed today. The movie will take its story from the 1959 novel of the same name written by Elizabeth Jane Howard and will make its way to the big screen under the watchful eye of Kristin Scott Thomas. The drama will mark a first for the Oscar-nominated Scott Thomas, who through it, will be making her feature directorial debut. Known the world over for her performances in films including Four Weddings and a Funeral and The English Patient, it will be an exciting change to witness Scott Thomas’ creative input from behind the camera.
MOVIES
Collider

Brad Pitt's Untitled Formula 1 Movie Races Home to Apple TV+

After much speculation, Apple has finally sealed the deal on Brad Pitt’s untitled Formula 1 racing movie, Variety reports. Director Joseph Kosinski, who is currently riding high on the success of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, is set to direct. This year Apple became the first studio to bag...
MOVIES
Collider

'Ms Marvel' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Disney+ Series.

Marvel Studios has released plenty of new streaming shows on Disney+ in the last year-and-a-half and are not likely to stop anytime soon. One of these shows is none other than Ms. Marvel. What makes this show different from all the other Marvel Disney+ shows is that it features the live-action introduction of Kamala Khan, the first Muslim character to headline a Marvel comic.
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Essential Miles Teller Performances to Watch Ahead of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Ever since Miles Teller’s breakout performance in The Spectacular Now, he has skillfully and consistently avoided typecasting. From playing the lead in romantic comedies to embodying the soul of an obsessive musician, in his brief career so far, Teller has more than proven his eclectic acting abilities. In the long-awaited Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Teller joins returning cast members Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Jennifer Connelly in a thrilling and action-packed aviation adventure. In the television realm, Teller heads the star-studded cast of The Offer, a show about the behind-the-scenes making of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. The show is an eye-opening drama about how one of the greatest and most celebrated films of all time almost failed to get made. Beyond these projects, let’s look at seven essential performances from Miles Teller so far in his career.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Scream's Neve Campbell Will Endure As a Horror Icon

The upcoming new Scream film, the sixth in the franchise following the most recent Scream 5, is going to be moving forward without its biggest returning star. Neve Campbell, Sidney Prescott herself, announced on Monday that she won’t be coming back as she “felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” The announcement was both a rather surprising and disappointing one. Considering her integral role in the series up to this point, one would have thought she would have been welcomed back with open arms for however long she wanted. While it's still exciting to see what Campbell will bring to other future projects, she was the face of Scream for decades and remains the most essential part of the series. From the very beginning, when the late Wes Craven first introduced audiences to the notorious Ghostface in 1996, she was there to lead us through each phase of the story with a confidence that will be sorely missed in the ongoing story.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Singers Who Guest-Starred On 'How I Met Your Mother'

How I Met Your Mother was considered a later generation's Friends and had the iconic guest stars to prove it. But more than famous faces in acting, the CBS hit gave viewers several appearances by stars of the music world, and even became the home to some of their acting debuts.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

12 Movie Sidekicks That Totally Stole the Spotlight

Movies provide a great form of escape from real life. We can find ourselves drawn to a character we see onscreen; what they’re going through makes us feel better about our own lives. Sometimes the character we identify most with isn’t the lead; it’s a side character that resonates with us and manages to steal the spotlight.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Kate Bush Shares Statement About "Running Up That Hill"

Since the release of Stranger Things season 4, singer Kate Bush saw her song "Running Up That Hill" receive a massive bump to the number one spot on iTunes. The song became a staple of this season after being used to help Max (Sadie Sink) escape the clutches of this season's baddie, the Vecna, an evil creature from the Upside Down. Just over a week later, Bush shared a statement in her newsletter expressing her gratitude for the inclusion. She also reveals that "Running Up That Hill" has seen a recent bump in popularity in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

What's New on Paramount+ in June 2022

Summer is heating up and Paramount+ has plenty of options to stream this June. From their latest South Park special titled South Park: The Streaming Wars to the new season of the hit series Evil, and Players, the video game-themed mockumentary series from the creators of the criminally underrated true-crime riff American Vandal. June also brings new exclusive movies to Paramount+ including the Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening dramedy Jerry & Marge Go Large and the long-awaited return of the most famous idiotic duo of the 90s in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Alongside legacy titles such as Hal Ashby's iconic dark comedy Harold and Maude, Paul Thomas Anderson's star-studded epic Magnolia, and Martin Scorsese's chaotic biographical black comedy The Wolf of Wall Street.
TV SERIES
Collider

6 Characters You Didn't Know Were Voiced by Jim Cummings

From video games, narrations, features, and TV, Jim Cummings is the definition of an iconic voice actor. Deserving of some lifetime achievement recognition, Cummings IMDb filmography lists 582 different projects where he stepped behind the microphone to bring a barrage of characters to life, beginning in 1983 when he began his successful career as the voice of Winnie the Pooh.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

From Jim McNulty to Ervin Burrell, Where Is ‘The Wire’ Cast Now?

Hailed as one of the best television shows of all time, The Wire is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Each season took on a new form of corruption including the drug trade, politics, the schools, the docks, and the media. The series took the basic cop show format and took it to a whole new level. Throughout the series, we saw actors before they hit mega-stardom such as Idris Elba who portrayed Stringer Bell, and Michael B. Jordan who appeared as young dealer Wallace in Season One. There was also an assortment of character actors such as Pablo Schreiber, Glynn Turman, Amy Ryan, Chad Coleman Reg E. Cathey, and Chris Bauer whose faces pop up all over the place these days. The Wire also introduced the world to one of the most infamous and beloved characters in television history; Omar Little. Portrayed by the late, great, Michael K. Williams, Omar was intoxicating, complex, and utterly devastating. The lack of Primetime Emmy’s for this series will always be an astounding oversight in the history of television and just goes to prove how ahead of its time The Wire really was.
BALTIMORE, MD
Collider

'Love on the Spectrum' and 7 Other Neurodivergent Focused Shows

Netflix hit Love on the Spectrum follows a group of people who exist on the autism spectrum as they attempt to find love and begin their dating journeys in Australia. The show has become an international phenomenon and has led to increased visibility of neurodivergent people across the spectrum. Love On The Spectrum has successfully shared stories that work to destigmatize neurodiversity on TV.
TV SERIES
Collider

6 Things To Expect From 'The Orville: New Horizons'

The Orville marks the first live-action television series created by Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane, best known for his work on American Dad and Family Guy, conceived the show due to wanting “to do something like this show ever since I was a kid.” The show is inspired by and based on The Twilight Zone and Star Trek, and its first two seasons aired on FOX.
TV SERIES

