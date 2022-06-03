'Maestro' Adds Sarah Silverman to Leonard Bernstein Biopic

The upcoming new Scream film, the sixth in the franchise following the most recent Scream 5, is going to be moving forward without its biggest returning star. Neve Campbell, Sidney Prescott herself, announced on Monday that she won’t be coming back as she “felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” The announcement was both a rather surprising and disappointing one. Considering her integral role in the series up to this point, one would have thought she would have been welcomed back with open arms for however long she wanted. While it's still exciting to see what Campbell will bring to other future projects, she was the face of Scream for decades and remains the most essential part of the series. From the very beginning, when the late Wes Craven first introduced audiences to the notorious Ghostface in 1996, she was there to lead us through each phase of the story with a confidence that will be sorely missed in the ongoing story.

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO