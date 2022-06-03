ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Greene County private investigator appointed to state board of examiners

By Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Governor Parson’s Office has announced today, June 3, private investigator Dwight McNiel has been appointed to the Board of Private Investigator and Private Fire Investigator Examiners.

McNiel has owned and operated Midwest Intelligence Inc. since 1988, a private investigation firm based out of Springfield. Before then, McNiel worked as Chief Deputy of the Chirstian County Sheriff’s Office from 1981 to 1984 and Christian County Sheriff from 1985 to 1988.

McNiel also served as an interim Christian County Sheriff in 2015. He is certified by the Missouri Department of Public Safety and licensed as a private investigator, and also a former president and current member of the Missouri Association of Private Investigators.

The Board of Private Investigator and Private Fire Investigator Examiners currently has four other members with two remaining vacancies.

