Linda Sue Rodgers

Doris Ann (Stevens) Rowley, age 77, of Pella, Iowa, (formerly of Knoxville), passed away on Monday, June 6th. Doris’ wishes were to be cremated. A gathering will take place with Doris’ family present to greet friends and relatives on Friday, June 10th, at Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A private family burial will take place at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Doris’ memory to her family. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Doris’ family with arrangements.
Memorial Services for Harold Wright, age 91 of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, June 11th at 11:00am at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. For those desiring, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Bybee & Davis is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Visitation for Dave Vander Pol, age 78, of Pella, will begin at 1:00 pm, Friday, June 10, at Trinity Reformed Church, with family present from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 11, at Trinity Reformed Church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Services for Lucille Mae Hiller, 91, who passed away Monday, June 6th, in Des Moines, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10th, at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Visitation for Ann Katsekes, age 96, of Pella, will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm on Wednesday, June 8th at St Nicholas Orthodox Christian Church in Pella. Funeral services will follow at 3:30pm. Burial will be held at 11:00am, Saturday at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Services for Ruth L. Morgan, 100, of Chariton, will be held on Monday, June 13 at 10:30am at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 12 from 2:00-4:00pm at the funeral home.
HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121. Memorial services for Robert E. Hoskinson Jr., 76, who passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 in Oskaloosa, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with inurnment following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held one prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returns next month to support local cross country teams. Pella Christian Cross Country Coach Mike Buchheit says the tradition returns on Saturday, July 9th at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. Pella Head Coach Doug Cutler says the event supports the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams. Each registration will receive a running t-shirt if they pre register by June 29th. Race day walk-ins are welcome. The cost for both the 5K and 10K is $25 per participant and $20 for groups of four or larger. Find registration details here: https://runsignup.com/RACE/IA/PELLA/REDROCKBALLOONFEST5K10K.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a man walking towards the Marion County Courthouse with an antique muzzleloader Tuesday. Police located the man with the firearm who told officers he was taking the gun to a friend. As a precaution, officers were sent to the Marion County Courthouse and the Post Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News no threats to public safety were made and the man was cooperative with the investigation and no charges were filed.
The Marion County Historical Society held another successful Pioneer Days this past weekend. Marion County Historical Society President Craig Agan spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about other events the Historical Society participates in throughout the year. “Pioneer Days has been our biggest event for many years, but we have other events...
For the second time in four games, the Knoxville Baseball Squad was walked off in the bottom of the 7th this time it was Gilbert breaking the Panthers’ hearts in a 10-9 set back as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Both teams had big innings in the 2nd as Knoxville grabbed the lead from Gilbert with four runs on three hits while the Tigers responded in the bottom of the 2nd with five runs on eight hits, all of them singles to take the lead 6-4. From there the teams would trade blows with Knoxville tieing the games at six in the 4th inning, but Gilbert regained the lead in the sixth to make it 8-6. Knoxville again retook the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh when Koby Higginbotham tied the game.
Helping Hands in Knoxville is seeking help with a sewer repair project. Helping Hands Director Chuck Galeazzi spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the project. “Our sewer clogged up and it’s just a nightmare as we have coal chutes, and concrete along with other issues. I am reaching out to Knoxville if there is a business, a church, and individuals who would like to help contribute to Helping Hands for this project. We would greatly appreciate it as we just don’t have the money needed for the repairs. These repairs have to be done as our people down here need a place to go to the bathroom, and our families upstairs with children will need that as well.”
The Indianola baseball and softball squads continue Little hawkeye Conference play tonight, hosting the other Indians of Oskaloosa. Indianola baseball sits one game back of the conference lead after giving leader Grinnell their first loss of the season on Monday in a doubleheader split on the road, and face an Osky team that has lost five of their last six.
The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad spent a night to forget at the baseball diamond on Tuesday in a 21-0 loss to Ankeny Christian. The Eagles onslaught began early with 12 runs in the 1st inning. Twin Cedars is now 4-5 on the season and 4-2 in the Bluegrass Conference. The Sabers will play at Moulton-Udell on Thursday.
KNIA/KRLS News received an award from the Iowa VFW recently. State VFW Commander Michael Braman presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Dr. Bob Leonard at a ceremony in Des Moines. The certificate was for dedication and service to the betterment of the mission of the Veterans Community in Iowa.
The Indianola softball team went 3-0 at a tournament in Des Moines Saturday, taking down Des Moines Lincoln 6-2, WDM Valley 5-4 in a 13 inning classic, and Boone 8-7 to end the day. The Indians scored four runs against Lincoln in the second inning off of RBI hits from...
The Class 2A #8 ranked Pella Christian softball team is only two and a half weeks into their season this summer and have already been dealt a difficult hand. While injuries happen to every team, the Eagles have already had to work with five different catchers in their first thirteen games. With players changing positions frequently, errors are bound to happen, but Pella Christian Senior Trinity Vos says that their steady improvements boil down to having grace.
A handful of spring sports athletes saw their seasons end at the State Co-Ed Tennis and Golf Tournaments Tuesday. Athletes from Pella, Knoxville, Norwalk competed at State Co-Ed Tennis, including:. – Caleb Briggs and Alloree Else of Pella place in top 8, Jack Briggs and Allie Singer of Pella place...
The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad defeated Orient-Macksburg 7-2 on Tuesday night. The Saints fell behind early on as the Bulldogs stock for a run in the bottom of the 1st, but four runs in the 3rd would give the Saints a lead they would never give up. Saydi Benz and Gabby Drummundo lead Melcher-Dallas with two hits each. Benz started things off in the circle but gave way to BrieAnna Remster who sat down ten Bulldogs with strikeouts and allowed just two hits on the night in five innings. The Saints are off until Thursday when Seymour comes to town.
Pella Historical Society Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten recaps the 2022 Tulip Time festival and the impact on the non-profit organization. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
