Linda Sue Rodgers

For the second time in four games, the Knoxville Baseball Squad was walked off in the bottom of the 7th this time it was Gilbert breaking the Panthers’ hearts in a 10-9 set back as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Both teams had big innings in the 2nd as Knoxville grabbed the lead from Gilbert with four runs on three hits while the Tigers responded in the bottom of the 2nd with five runs on eight hits, all of them singles to take the lead 6-4. From there the teams would trade blows with Knoxville tieing the games at six in the 4th inning, but Gilbert regained the lead in the sixth to make it 8-6. Knoxville again retook the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh when Koby Higginbotham tied the game.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO