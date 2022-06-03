2 charged in Minot AFB dog neglect cases

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A man and a woman have been charged with animal cruelty after police say they found dead and malnourished dogs in their home on Minot Air Force Base.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department responded to a house on the base on Thursday, May 26, for a report of animal neglect, according to police.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s department and Minot AFB law enforcement found two dead dogs along with six others, which appeared malnourished. The house was in “disarray,” with garbage and dried animal urine and feces everywhere, police said.

The owners surrendered the animals while an investigation was conducted.

On Friday, after police spoke with a veterinarian on the condition and health of the animals, warrants were put out for 21-year-old Jim Michael Velez Diaz and 19-year-old Katelynn Marie Mercier. The pair were arrested and booked at the Ward County Detention Center.

Diaz and Mercier were both charged with five counts of animal cruelty.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.