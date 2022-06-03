ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot Air Force Base, ND

2 charged in Minot AFB dog neglect cases

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36giat_0fzluz0300

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A man and a woman have been charged with animal cruelty after police say they found dead and malnourished dogs in their home on Minot Air Force Base.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department responded to a house on the base on Thursday, May 26, for a report of animal neglect, according to police.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s department and Minot AFB law enforcement found two dead dogs along with six others, which appeared malnourished. The house was in “disarray,” with garbage and dried animal urine and feces everywhere, police said.

The owners surrendered the animals while an investigation was conducted.

On Friday, after police spoke with a veterinarian on the condition and health of the animals, warrants were put out for 21-year-old Jim Michael Velez Diaz and 19-year-old Katelynn Marie Mercier. The pair were arrested and booked at the Ward County Detention Center.

Diaz and Mercier were both charged with five counts of animal cruelty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
KFYR-TV

Minot Police warn of recurrence of “jury duty” scam

MINOT, N.D. - Minot Police said that they have received several reports about a “Jury Duty Scam.”. Authorities say the scammer identifies themselves as Todd Rupp with the Ward County Court. The best defense is to hang up if you receive a call like this. People are encouraged to...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
County
Ward County, ND
Ward County, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Minot Air Force Base, ND
KNOX News Radio

Another weekend for dangerous accidents

— — — A 35 year old South Dakota man and his 13 year old female passenger sustained serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle in North Dakota’s McKenzie County on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 1806 when...
REYNOLDS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Police#Minot Air Force#Nexstar Media Inc
KFYR-TV

Second arrest made in Minot murder investigation

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a second person in connection with the February killing of a 42-year-old Minot man. Police said they arrested 34-year-old Regina Goodale on a charge of accomplice to murder, in the death of Wade Goodale. Prosecutors had originally charged two...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Two men severely injured in crash near Anamoose

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two men were ejected from their pickup truck early Sunday morning around 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of US-52 and ND-14 after the driver of their vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign causing a Semi-Truck to t-bone the side of their vehicle. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
ANAMOOSE, ND
kxnet.com

Police report rise in jury duty scams

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot police say they’ve been made aware of a rise in jury duty scams from several law enforcement agencies around North Dakota. While the scam isn’t new, the uptick in reports led police to remind the public of what these scams entail. For...
KFYR-TV

Body recovered along Lake Sakakawea shoreline

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Authorities on the Fort Berthold Reservation said that a body was recovered along the Lake Sakakawea shoreline Saturday. In a release Saturday from the MHA Emergency Operations Center, authorities said that the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call around 11:10 a.m. that a possible deceased human was found in the water against the shoreline by a boater out fishing.
NEW TOWN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KX News

Motorcycle crash near Watford City leaves two injured

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A South Dakota man and teenage girl were both seriously injured on Sunday morning around 10:36 a.m. after the man’s motorcycle began to have mechanical issues causing him to lose control and drive off the road on Highway 1806 north of Watford City. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the […]
WATFORD CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

2 in critical condition after a crash between semi and truck in Anamoose

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that two people from Anamoose are in stable, but critical condition after a crash between a semi and a truck on Highway 52. Neither of the people in the truck were wearing a seatbelt. The crash happened...
kxnet.com

F5 Project planning statewide expansion

Almost 44% of criminals released from prison return within a year, according to the National Institute of Justice. A non-profit in North Dakota is working to change that. The F5 Project is helping to stop the stigma around the formerly incarcerated, and it has plans to expand throughout the state.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Renaissance Zone fails to get Burleigh County approval

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In April, the Burleigh County Commission put the Renaissance Zone on pause. Despite multiple letters and others who pushed to keep it, the Commission held its ground Monday night. The Renaissance Zone had support from Parks and Recreation, Bismarck Public Schools, and the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC....
KX News

Meet the 3 candidates vying for Minot mayor

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Candidates running for Minot mayor attended a forum Thursday night where they answered questions on local issues and their potential solutions. Miranda Schuler, Tom Ross and Shaun Simpa are all in the running. With Election Day set for Tuesday, June 14, we learned a little more about each candidate and where […]
KFYR-TV

Record-high gas prices turn some in Minot to public transit

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The recent skyrocket in gas prices is leading some in the Minot area to seek different ways to get around. North Dakotans are paying more than $4.60 for regular gas and more than $5.30 for diesel according to gasbuddy.com. “Right now, I didn’t even fill...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Second man charged in November Keelboat Park shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Jonathan Sanchez, a 19-year-old man from Williston, was arrested on Wednesday, May 25, in connection with a shooting incident at Keelboat Park back in November 2021. Sanchez is being charged with an Attempted Murder charge along with 19-year-old Deanthony Claiborne of Bismarck, who was arrested in December. Sanchez is currently in […]
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy