Knoxville, IA

Ronald Lee Meriweather

By Derek Cardwell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraveside services with military honors will be held for Ronald Lee Meriweather,...

Doris Ann Rowley

Doris Ann (Stevens) Rowley, age 77, of Pella, Iowa, (formerly of Knoxville), passed away on Monday, June 6th. Doris’ wishes were to be cremated. A gathering will take place with Doris’ family present to greet friends and relatives on Friday, June 10th, at Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A private family burial will take place at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Doris’ memory to her family. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Doris’ family with arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Harold Wright

Memorial Services for Harold Wright, age 91 of Knoxville, will be held Saturday, June 11th at 11:00am at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. For those desiring, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Bybee & Davis is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Dave Vander Pol

Visitation for Dave Vander Pol, age 78, of Pella, will begin at 1:00 pm, Friday, June 10, at Trinity Reformed Church, with family present from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 11, at Trinity Reformed Church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PELLA, IA
Robert Hoskinson Jr.

HOME: Overton Funeral Home, Indianola, IA TELEPHONE: 5l5-961-5121. Memorial services for Robert E. Hoskinson Jr., 76, who passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 in Oskaloosa, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with inurnment following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held one prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
INDIANOLA, IA
Ann Katsekes

Visitation for Ann Katsekes, age 96, of Pella, will be held from 1:00-3:00 pm on Wednesday, June 8th at St Nicholas Orthodox Christian Church in Pella. Funeral services will follow at 3:30pm. Burial will be held at 11:00am, Saturday at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PELLA, IA
Ruth L. Morgan

Services for Ruth L. Morgan, 100, of Chariton, will be held on Monday, June 13 at 10:30am at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 12 from 2:00-4:00pm at the funeral home.
CHARITON, IA
Red Rock Balloonfest 5K/10K Returns in July

The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returns next month to support local cross country teams. Pella Christian Cross Country Coach Mike Buchheit says the tradition returns on Saturday, July 9th at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. Pella Head Coach Doug Cutler says the event supports the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams. Each registration will receive a running t-shirt if they pre register by June 29th. Race day walk-ins are welcome. The cost for both the 5K and 10K is $25 per participant and $20 for groups of four or larger. Find registration details here: https://runsignup.com/RACE/IA/PELLA/REDROCKBALLOONFEST5K10K.
PELLA, IA
Man Found with Firearm in Downtown Knoxville

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a man walking towards the Marion County Courthouse with an antique muzzleloader Tuesday. Police located the man with the firearm who told officers he was taking the gun to a friend. As a precaution, officers were sent to the Marion County Courthouse and the Post Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News no threats to public safety were made and the man was cooperative with the investigation and no charges were filed.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Be A Hero Pool Party Set for June

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is hosting the annual Be A Hero Pool Party this summer, allowing community members to meet veterans and first responders. Members of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State patrol, Army National Guard, and the MercyOne Helicopter will be on location, in addition to princess, mermaids, and other characters. The event will have free hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to the first 300 guests, and concessions will be available. The Be A Hero Pool Party will be on June 25th from 7:15 to 8:45pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
Marion County Historical Society Events

The Marion County Historical Society held another successful Pioneer Days this past weekend. Marion County Historical Society President Craig Agan spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about other events the Historical Society participates in throughout the year. “Pioneer Days has been our biggest event for many years, but we have other events...
MARION COUNTY, IA
Knoxville Baseball Heads To Principal Park; Softball Battles #6 Bondurant-Farrar

A match up of class 4A ranked teams will be featured on the softball side of Panther Drive tonight, while the baseball squad heads to Principal Park in Des Moines for a non-conference clash with Gilbert. The Panthers are on a two game winning streak after sweeping Centerville on Friday and stand at 7-3 on the season while Gilbert, after losing several key members of its squad from last year have returned to also go 7-3. Panthers Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports that the State Tournament is now no longer at Principle Park, his team will take any chance they can to play there.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KNIA/KRLS Receives Award From Iowa VFW

KNIA/KRLS News received an award from the Iowa VFW recently. State VFW Commander Michael Braman presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Dr. Bob Leonard at a ceremony in Des Moines. The certificate was for dedication and service to the betterment of the mission of the Veterans Community in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Indianola Baseball and Softball Host Oskaloosa

The Indianola baseball and softball squads continue Little hawkeye Conference play tonight, hosting the other Indians of Oskaloosa. Indianola baseball sits one game back of the conference lead after giving leader Grinnell their first loss of the season on Monday in a doubleheader split on the road, and face an Osky team that has lost five of their last six.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville Baseball Gets Walked Off While 4A #14 Softball Walks Off Bondurant-Farrar

For the second time in four games, the Knoxville Baseball Squad was walked off in the bottom of the 7th this time it was Gilbert breaking the Panthers’ hearts in a 10-9 set back as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Both teams had big innings in the 2nd as Knoxville grabbed the lead from Gilbert with four runs on three hits while the Tigers responded in the bottom of the 2nd with five runs on eight hits, all of them singles to take the lead 6-4. From there the teams would trade blows with Knoxville tieing the games at six in the 4th inning, but Gilbert regained the lead in the sixth to make it 8-6. Knoxville again retook the lead with three runs in the top of the seventh when Koby Higginbotham tied the game.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Softball Sweeps, Baseball Splits at Grinnell

The Indianola softball team swept Grinnell 8-3 and 14-9 on the road at Grinnell Monday evening, while the Indians baseball squad handed #2 in class 3A Grinnell their first loss of the season with a 5-4 win in game one and falling 4-2 in game two heard live on 94.3 KNIA.
INDIANOLA, IA
Warren County Leadership Class Fundraising for New Playground

The 2022 Warren County Leadership Class from Warren County Economic Development chose to replace the Warren County Fairgrounds playground as their class project. Class member Josh Wilson tells KNIA News the playground is outdated and not maintained as well as a playground needs to be, and there is a need in the community for the new setup.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Student Athletes Encouraged to Schedule Annual Physicals

Pella Regional Health Center is encouraging parents of student athletes to schedule annual well-child exams this summer to complete the sport physical form needed for athletic activities in the upcoming school year. If a child has already had a wellness physical this year, sport physical forms can be dropped off at any Pella Regional medical clinic and be completed with no appointment needed. Pella Regional staff members believe that a well-child exam is more comprehensive than a sports physical and offers the former for a variety of reasons.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Softball Sweeps Tournament

The Indianola softball team went 3-0 at a tournament in Des Moines Saturday, taking down Des Moines Lincoln 6-2, WDM Valley 5-4 in a 13 inning classic, and Boone 8-7 to end the day. The Indians scored four runs against Lincoln in the second inning off of RBI hits from...
INDIANOLA, IA
Twin Cedars Baseball Falls To Ankeny Christian

The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad spent a night to forget at the baseball diamond on Tuesday in a 21-0 loss to Ankeny Christian. The Eagles onslaught began early with 12 runs in the 1st inning. Twin Cedars is now 4-5 on the season and 4-2 in the Bluegrass Conference. The Sabers will play at Moulton-Udell on Thursday.
CEDAR, IA
Area Athletes Compete at State Co-Ed Tennis, Golf

A handful of spring sports athletes saw their seasons end at the State Co-Ed Tennis and Golf Tournaments Tuesday. Athletes from Pella, Knoxville, Norwalk competed at State Co-Ed Tennis, including:. – Caleb Briggs and Alloree Else of Pella place in top 8, Jack Briggs and Allie Singer of Pella place...
KNOXVILLE, IA

