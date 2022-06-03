ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New chief named for Milford Police Department

By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 23-year veteran of the Milford Police Department has been named its next police chief. Lt. Scott Tarasiewicz, who joined the department soon after graduating from Lake Superior State University in 1999, was recently selected to take the department’s reins as Chief Tom Lindberg retires on June 30 after nearly 10...

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Oxford man critically injured in gravel hauler crash

An Oxford Township man is in critical condition after crashing into a gravel hauler Tuesday morning at the intersection of Drahner and Lapeer Roads. According to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the 82-year-old Oxford Township resident collided with a Peterbilt tandem gravel hauler at approximately 8:36 a.m., when the driver attempted to make a left turn on Drahner Road. The driver of the gravel hauler, a 47-year-old Attica man, entered the intersection heading southbound on Lapeer Road. One of the sand-filled trailers in the gravel hauler overturned in the crash.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Michigan State Police investigate breaking and entering, several stolen items

MARSHALL, Mich. -- Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Calhoun Road in Sheridan Township on a report of larceny Monday. A number of items were found to be stolen, including a white, single axle utility trailer, a red, 22-ton Husky log splitter, and a black mini-refrigerator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim scammed out of money by alleged fraud squad

Montgomery, Pa. — An elderly person in Clinton Township was scammed out of money from his bank account after receiving a call from an alleged “fraud squad.” State police at Montoursville say a man called the victim on May 23 and identified himself as being from the Jersey Shore Bank Fraud Squad. The victim was convinced to provide private information to the caller. The victim later discovered that $1,500 was taken from his bank account and transferred to a Zelle subscriber.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan sheriff who probed 'massive election fraud' now under investigation himself

A Michigan county sheriff investigating what he's described as fraud in the 2020 presidential election is now himself under investigation. The Michigan Attorney General's Office and state police have been probing conservative Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf's examination of the unproven fraud claims, according to The Detroit News. The investigation came to light in a lawsuit by Leaf against Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, MSP and individual troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Buick and gravel hauler collide; one driver in critical condition

An 82-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after his vehicle collided with a gravel hauler Tuesday morning in Oxford Township, where he lives. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving his 2012 Buick LaCrosse north on Lapeer Road and when he entered the intersection of Drahner Road he turned left into the path of a 2020 Peterbilt tandem gravel hauler loaded with sand. The crash happened today shortly after 8:30 a.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested After Pointing Laser At Michigan State Police Helicopter

(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter on Friday. At about 12:10 a.m. Trooper 2 was on air patrol over Wayne County when they were struck by a green laser. Police say the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people. The helicopter then advised troopers on the ground that the suspect, who was driving the vehicle, pointed the laser several times from a parking lot located near Davison and Conant in Hamtramck. Trooper 2 watched the suspect’s vehicle drive away from the parking lot. According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop and pulled over the driver of the BMW, and he had a laser device in his possession The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was released to the passenger. In Michigan, it is a five-ear felony to point a laser device at an aircraft. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy