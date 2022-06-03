Fairborn City Schools hires law enforcement veteran as Chief Security Supervisor

Stock photo of school buses. (David Prahl/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Board of Education has announced the hiring of a new Chief Security Supervisor for the district.

The district has hired Sergeant Bill Titley, a law enforcement veteran who has served the Fairborn Police Department for more than 20 years.

He previously served as a School Resource Officer in the district for more than 10 years.

Titley also served as a member of Fairborn’s regional SWAT team and owns a private company that does threat assessments and active aggressor training for school administrators, according to a release.

“With the current climate in our country, it is very important that we have a dedicated professional with in-depth knowledge of school safety to lead our efforts in professional development and safety training. With Sgt. Titley’s experience, we believe we are providing our staff and students with the training and day-to-day presence and expertise to keep our district safe,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said in a statement.

According to the district, Titley’s roles will partially include:

Work closely with building Principals in the coordination of security programs

Patrol and monitor the campus and surrounding areas to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff and the security of the facilities

Assist in the development and implementation of security plans for special events involving school security

Annual safety assessment of school facilities and grounds to determine safety and security issues

Performs new hire training on all matters of safety and security

Titley will retire his role with the Fairborn Police Department for this new position.

