There I was, winding down my Saturday night after a day of writing, hunting for something horror-related to watch before bed. I don't know about you, but my go-to for bedtime viewing tends to be comforting to me, and sometimes there's no better comfort watch than a big dose of nostalgia. I scoured through the usual streaming apps until I made my way to Tubi, which has vastly improved its movie selection recently. My initial reflex was to flip on Masters of Horror and drift off to sleep, but then I noticed a little something in my recommendations: Freddy's Nightmares, the show that birthed my love of anthology horror.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO