From a donut shop to a home accents and decor store, several new businesses are coming soon to Hutto. Country Donuts, a new locally owned donut shop, will open in 2022. The shop is located at 133 Front St., Ste. 300, Hutto, as one of the units at the Valero gas station. Owner Johnny Khan originally said he hoped to open Country Donuts on Jan. 1, but in mid-May he said construction and supply issues have delayed the opening.

HUTTO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO