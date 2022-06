SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - With summer on the way and school letting out, Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country have announced the return of a popular promotion. Sevier County Days will last from June 13 to June 19 at Dollywood and from June 7 to June 12 at Dollywood’s Splash Country. The event gives anyone living or working in the county the opportunity to visit the popular theme or water park for only a $5 donation to Sevier County Food Ministries. In addition to cutting a deal for residents and workers of the county, the proceeds will go straight to the food ministries, which will help the non-profit provide community support.

13 HOURS AGO