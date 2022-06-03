ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville Moms Demand Action host community cleanup, gun violence awareness event

By Octavia Johnson
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Knoxville Moms Demand Action group will host a community clean-up and finish the “Love is the Answer” mural in remembrance of those who lost their lives to gun violence in Knoxville.

The events are kicking off the start of the Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend.

On Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, volunteers will clean-up the alley behind the Change Center at 203 Harriet Tubman Street and complete the mural by artist E. L. Chisolm.

On Sunday, June 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, the mural will be revealed to the community during a family-friendly celebration event in the lot beside Bird on the Wire Studios at 1300 McCalla Avenue.

Moms Demand Action is also partnering with Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund and Divine Urban Expressions Cultural Arts N Dance on the events.

The group also encourages people to wear orange to raise awareness of gun violence.

Wear Orange was started by teenagers in Chicago who wanted to honor their friend, Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot while trying to find cover from the rain in 2015 . The shooting happened after Pendleton arrived back in Chicago after marching in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. The color orange was chosen because hunters wear orange to avoid being a target. The friends chose the date June 2 because it was Pendleton’s birthday.

New York City gun violence prevention advocates also declared orange as the color of peace. Each year, communities across America wore orange on June 3 and participated in events throughout Wear Orange Weekend on June 4-5.

