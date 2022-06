WASHINGTON, PA (June 6, 2022)—Recent W&J alumna Rosa Messersmith ’22 is not throwing away her shot. Or rather, her many shots, clips, and reels. A former communication arts major with a focus on film, she turned years of undergraduate footage into two original documentaries: “No Justice, No Peace: Black Lives Matter,” and, “The First in My Family: Exploring the College Experience,” which both premiered in front of faculty, staff, family, and friends at the Howard J. Burnett Center last semester.

