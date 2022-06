YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The summer heat will tick up a couple notches over the next few days as the warming trend continues. High pressure will continue to build across the region reaching its peak intensity Friday through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will approach 110 degrees already by Wednesday and likely top out between 110 and 115 degrees for much of the lower deserts by Friday and last through the weekend.

