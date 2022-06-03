ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$5.1 million in HHS grants to go to WVU and DHHR projects/programs

By Christian Meffert
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) announced that $5,170,593 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will go to various projects and programs at West Virginia University (WVU) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

“It’s welcome news when HHS recognizes the value of initiatives in the Mountain State, and I’m pleased to announce these robust resources for programs to help keep West Virginians healthy,” Capito said. “Cancer prevention and tobacco control programs, as well as further research into heart disease, environmental hazards, skin illness, and immunology will help save lives now and in the future. I’m thankful for our dedicated researchers, medical professionals, and staff at WVU and DHHR for making these projects possible, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have throughout our communities.”

WVU receives gift for veteran service dog program

“West Virginia has become a hub for critical research, leading to important medical and scientific advancements. I am pleased HHS is investing in these eight research and prevention programs in the Mountain State to increase awareness about the effects of tobacco use, study environmental health, strengthen cancer prevention and more,” Manchin said.

Individual awards listed below :

· $2,000,000 for DHHR : West Virginia Cancer Prevention and Control Programs

· $1,229,006 for DHHR : National and State Tobacco Control Program

· $444,000 for WVU : Heart and Vascular Diseases Research

· $380,000 for WVU : Heart and Vascular Diseases Research

· $358,919 for WVU : West Virginia Cancer Control Collaborative Partnership

· $334,400 for WVU : Arthritis, Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases Research

· $266,000 for WVU : Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation Research

· $158,268 for WVU : Biological Response to Environmental Health Hazards

