Man found guilty of murder sentenced to life in prison

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene man accused of murder and a bias crime for shooting a Black man in east Salem following a road rage incident has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

The Statesman Journal reports Marion County Judge Courtland Geyer this week sentenced Manuel North to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years.

A Marion County jury last week found North guilty of murdering Herman Leslie Graham III in October 2020.

The jury found North not guilty of a first-degree bias crime charge. He had been accused of yelling racial slurs at Graham before the shooting. North had claimed self-defense.

He didn’t speak during sentencing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
