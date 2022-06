>Judge Still Hasn't Ruled on Viability of York Mayor. (York, PA) -- It's been about two months since a probe into York mayor's oath began and there's still no ruling from the judge involved. In April, eighteen voters, including several former elected officials, filed a lawsuit asking the presiding judge to disqualify York Mayor Michael Helfrich from holding office and make an appointment to fill the position. Helfrich's opponents say he didn't take the mayoral oath in person shortly after being re-elected. The mayor claims he was not required to because he had already taken it when he was first elected.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO