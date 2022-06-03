Give your home gym a sleek upgrade with these NordicTrack dumbbells

Hi. Marathoner in training, here! As someone who runs daily, I've been trying and testing as many pairs of workout leggings as I can get my hands on (without breaking the bank, that is). One of my favorite places to purchase them — and all of my activewear essentials, really — is Old Navy. Yet I recently realized that I had never tried the brand's beloved High-Waisted PowerPress Leggings ($12-$30, originally $30). With a nearly perfect five-star rating, they're arguably the most buzzworthy of the retailer's leggings selection, so I knew I'd be doing both you and me a disservice by not giving them a well-deserved try. So I set out to change that and added them to my cart. A complete breakdown of my thoughts ahead.

