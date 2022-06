SEATTLE - A couple convicted of wire and mail fraud who fled town to avoid their sentencing hearings now face five and 11 years in prison, respectively. The Seattle U.S. District Court on Monday sentenced Bernard Ross Hansen to 11 years and Diane Renee Erdmann to five years, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The two were convicted in July 2021 and were originally slated to be sentenced April 29, but fled their home in Auburn and left town.

AUBURN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO