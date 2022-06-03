ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi County, AR

Drug house shut down in Mississippi County, Arkansas

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Keiser, Arkansas man is facing charges after police say they found drugs and weapons in a home Tuesday.

Jamie Kimbrough, 35, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said the department’s Street Crimes Unit, Drug Task Force agents, and the Keiser Police Department conducted a search at a home on Jefferson Street.

During the search, they found $152,280 in cash along with various guns and drug paraphernalia including:

  • One FN 9mm handgun
  • One Sig Sauer .223 AR pistol
  • Several AR 15 parts
  • Approximately 100 pieces of packaging containing drug residue
  • Several large and small plastic containers containing drug residue
Authorities also recovered a digital scale, a money counter, ledgers, notepads containing transactions, and a vacuum sealer. Some of the cash that was recovered was vacuum sealed.

The sheriff’s department said Kimbrough has a previous felony conviction. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

