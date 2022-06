Click here to read the full article. This is the year of Mary J. Blige and there’s no getting around it. After most recently being honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and gracing the cover of TIME as one of their 100 most influential people, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has also received the key to Atlantic City. On Saturday (June 4), Mayor Marty Small Sr. gifted the singer with the keys during the “Together We Rise” Inaugural Gala afterparty, which Blige hosted. “As Mayor of the great city of Atlantic City, I saw that Atlanta...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 16 MINUTES AGO