Xander Bogaerts Will Make Red Sox History At Shortstop Vs. Athletics

By Lauren Campbell
 4 days ago
Xander Bogaerts will stand alone once he takes the field Friday night. The Boston Red Sox shortstop will pass Everett Scott for most games played at shortstop in franchise history,...

