In a vote Monday evening, the N.C. Senate gave final approval to legalize use of medical marijuana in North Carolina. The Compassionate Care Act (SB 711) lays out a system with a limited number of licensed producers, distributors who must be associated with those producers, and two boards to regulate the new arena made up of representatives from the law enforcement sector and the N.C. Department of Agriculture, plus cannabis industry experts, doctors, and pharmacists, all appointed by N.C. lawmakers and the governor.

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO