State health officials searching for skunk saver in Bristow

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is looking for the person or persons who they say dropped off a box of baby skunks at a Bristow animal rescue.

OSDH said the litter of five baby skunks was dropped off at the location on or about May 24th.

Wild skunks are the main carrier of the rabies virus, according to OSDH, so they’re worried that this person or persons could have been exposed. The agency said anyone who comes into contact with wild skunks should be tested for rabies.

OSDH said rabies can be transmitted to animals and humans mainly by a bite, but exposure may also occur through saliva or nervous tissue entering into an opening in the skin or mucous membrane.

If you or someone you know may have come into direct contact with wild skunks, OSDH officials urge you to please call the OSDH Communicable Disease Epidemiologist-on-Call at 405-426-8710, to determine if they need to receive treatment. This number is available to call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

