Tulsa, OK

Tulsa donut shop talks National Donut Day

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
Big Baby Donuts and Rolls

TULSA, Okla. — Some early mornings and long hours go into donuts, so it’s only natural that they get a holiday.

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts, on Route 66 near Harvard, is the only donut shop in Tulsa with vegan donut options.

Caleb Woods, the general manager at Big Baby, says they sell anywhere from 400 to 500 donuts on a typical Friday. Knowing today the demand could be even larger, they brought in an extra set of hands to help make the donuts.

“Our first people come in right at midnight,” Woods explains.

It’s definitely a labor of love. The cake donuts get made first so they can be fried while the traditional donut dough rises.

“Its got to sit on the table, its got to proof up, it has to go into a proofer... so its a little bit of a process,” Woods says.

Its not until around 2 a.m. that they start frying. Then after everything is cooled, someone can start icing and decorating. Woods says all this is about a seven hour process, but worth it to yield fresh donuts each day.

“Every single donut is going between two to three people’s hands every single night,” he says. “From the rolling out process, to the decorating... we don’t have a machine that does it for us. It is all hand done.

On top of all that, today Big Baby offered their first 100 customers a free light pink donut joining the movement to turn Tulsa pink in honor of the four people killed in Wednesday’s shooting at St. Francis hospital.

©2022 Cox Media Group

