NH police arrest 4 in Operation Granite Shield bust

By Bryan Lambert
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Four idividuals were arrested as part of Operation Granite Shield for what officials called “various drug crimes, crimes frequently associated with criminal behavior related to...

Steven Lafontaine
4d ago

You want to put an end to this dam drug epidemic....Maxim sentences for all crimes associated with hard core drugs !You cut down on drug distribution...you cut down on gang related activities/ drive byes/ shootings/ robberies/ect. ect..Hard core drug distribution = Hard core jail sentences. The idea is to make it so it isn't worth the risk.

ScottH105
4d ago

Gee I how much money this "operation" cost the tax payers for these whopping 4 arrests? I'm sure the police got their OT and everyone got to pat each on the backs afterwards. How thrilling!

IN THIS ARTICLE
