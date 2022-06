MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a missing person. 50-year-old Shirley Ordiway has been missing since April 21. She was last seen at her home on Hanson St in the Houston Ave area by her boyfriend. He says she may have suffered a seizure and has a slight mental illness and that it is unusual for her to stay gone for this long.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO