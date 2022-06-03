Marilyn Luann Lang — Service 6/11/22 11 A.M.

Donald Lee Matthews of Imperial, passed away on June 2, at the age of 85. Burial of cremains will be held on Friday morning, June 24th from 11 until 11:15 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Darlene M. Bremer of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 4th, at the age of 82. The funeral service will be Monday morning, June 13th, at 10 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in DeSoto. Burial in the Hillsboro Cemetery. Visitation for Darlene Bremer will be Sunday afternoon, June 12th, from 2 until...
Dennis “Den” G. Pinson of Hot Springs Village Arkansas, formerly of DeSoto, passed away Sunday (6/5), he was 70 years old. Visitation for Dennis “Den” Pinson will be Friday (6/10) morning from 10 until 11:30 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. The funeral services will...
Dennis Ray Heck of DeSoto passed away June 1st, at the age of 73. The memorial service for Dennis Heck will be Saturday morning, June 18th, at 11 at Good News Church in Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Claire Marie Campbell of East Carondelet, Illinois, formerly of Pevely, passed away Wednesday, June 1st, she was 27 years old. Funeral services will be Thursday (6/9) morning at 11 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pevely. Burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Homes in Festus.
Marilyn “Sue” Lucy of Park Hills died Friday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be 2:00 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with burial in Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Sue Lucy will be 10 to 2 Thursday at the funeral home.
Marian Umfleet of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Marian Umfleet is Wednesday evening from...
Carl Scaggs of Annapolis died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at Bryson Funeral Chapel in Pilot Knob. Visitation for Carl Scaggs will be Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
Shirley Walker of Country Meadows died Friday at the age of 88. Graveside service will be 11:00 Tuesday at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home of Park Hills.
Thomas Leland Graviett of Farmington died last Friday at the age of 80. There’s going to be a graveside service Thursday afternoon at one o’clock at the Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel...
Edgar L. Corky Swaringim of Ozark died last Thursday at the age of 79. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Park Hills. Visitation is Tuesday starting at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Mary Martin, nee Brown of Cherryville died Saturday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be in the Martin-Trask Cemetery in Cherryville. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock at Hutson Funeral...
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County IPRA Championship rodeo comes to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro this Friday and Saturday. Becky Spurlock is with the Ozarks Renegades group that will be featured during part of the festivities. She says they will bring some fun entertainment to the event. The Jefferson County...
A 38-year-old Farmington woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in St. Francois county. The Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 1:40 yesterday on US-67, just north of Perrine Road. Sarah Dolan drove her 2010 Dodge Avenger off the right side of the road and collided with a tree. Dolan had to be taken to Parkland Health Center for treatment.
(Farmington) Farmington’s Hunter Cole announced his next basketball and education destination. He’ll attend Webster University and play for the Division Three Gorloks out of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Conference…. Cole averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 blocks his senior season, but his coach Garrett Callahan...
(Imperial) Rock Memorial Post 283 has begun its 2022 American Legion campaign and they are off to a solid start. Rock is 2-2 at this point in the season. Head Coach Dan Sigman says it’s thanks in part to some solid defense. Coach Sigman has a variety of faces...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Five people were injured, including two children, after a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Tuesday afternoon. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said the driver of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica was going westbound on I-70 when she struck the cable barrier and got in the eastbound lanes. The Pacifica struck a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2012 Ford Escape. The Victoria drove off the roadway and the Escape was hit by a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia.
