Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg residents march against gun violence, discuss social injustice at town hall

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Ralph Rodriguez, discussing the topic of gun violence is extremely important, because it’s one that hits home for him. Rodriguez, founder of All You Can Inc., has lost friends to gun violence and knows the impact that the issue has on the community. “It’s not too taboo...

abc27 News

Harrisburg looking for teens for city Youth Commission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Eleven residents between the age of 14 and 18 will have the opportunity to join the City of Harrisburg’s Youth Commission and advise the city’s government on all matters pertaining to the youth of the city. “We had to put the program on hold due to the pandemic, but we are […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Crime Survivors Head To Harrisburg For Rally Calling For End To Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big rally is happening Tuesday in Harrisburg, calling for an end to violence. Dozens of crime survivors and their families boarded a bus in Port Richmond Tuesday morning. “I believe one voice can change everything,” Nicole Dorrell said. “It’s okay to sit in our living rooms and watch the shows and tell everybody something should change, something should change but if you never use your voice nothing is going to change.” The group, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice will join hundreds of others at the state Capitol to urge lawmakers for safety reforms. They say their mission is more critical than ever in the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, including one right here in Philadelphia. Three people were killed and 11 others were struck by gunfire in a shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdac.com

Poll Watcher Legislation Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation that would ensure poll watchers can properly safeguard the integrity of PA’s election process. Senate Bill 573 would allow all registered PA voters to be eligible to be a poll watcher. The bill also ensures poll watchers can clearly observe the pre-canvassing and counting of all ballots. This includes having clear line of sight to observe the process within six feet or less. Under the bill, candidates from all political parties could also increase the number of eligible poll watchers at a precinct from two to three watchers. In addition, it would stiffen penalties against any election official who blocks, impedes, or otherwise intimidates a poll watcher while performing their official duties on Election Day. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties, now moves to the state House for consideration.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Residents gather for 8th Annual Stop the Violence event in York

YORK, Pa. — Residents flocked to Penn Park in downtown York on Saturday afternoon for the 8th Annual Stop the Violence event. The event comes as surging gun crimes have gripped the country in the past month. The House of Reconciliation Church hosted the event. The church works to...
lebtown.com

County to establish transitional residence

Lebanon County is getting a transitional residence to provide housing for up to three former offenders who have been released from prison but have no place to live. County commissioners on Thursday awarded a contract to Lebanon-based Woodland Contractors Inc. in the amount of $162,217 to make renovations to a property in the 200 block of East Weidman Street. Renovation project costs will be covered by existing state and federal funding, according to Lebanon County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention (MH/ID/EI) administrator Holly Leahy.
abc27.com

York mayoral oath dispute still unresolved

(WHTM) — There is no update on the controversy surrounding York Mayor Michael Helfrich as weeks continue to pass. The question is whether or not Helfrich is the mayor at all. Helfrich’s political opponents say that he is not, citing the fact that he didn’t take the mayoral oath in person shortly after being re-elected.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg felon sentenced for firearm possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kshawn Carter, 25, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced today to 180 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher Conner for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Former York City mayor named CEO of YWCA

Former York City Mayor C. Kim Bracey will be the first African-American CEO in the 131-year history of YWCA York, the York Dispatch has reported. Bracey was named to the position June 2 by the nonprofit’s board of directors and will officially take over on July 5. She served...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Former Philadelphia Congressman pleads guilty to election fraud charges

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced today that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to stuffing ballot boxes for Democrats in the 2014-18 Pennsylvania elections. The US Attorney’s office says Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg School District and teachers union reach agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A one-year collective bargaining agreement between the Harrisburg School District and the Harrisburg Education Association (HEA) has officially been reached as of Monday night’s meeting. But the HEA’s work is not done. Michele Rolko, HEA president, says the association will continue to work with the school district to “move it in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Dauphin County jail cells were ‘ice cold’ days before a prisoner died

County officials said 45-year-old Jamal Crummel had hypothermia, but have yet to say whether it contributed to his death. (Harrisburg) — In January, Judi LaVia Jones went to the Dauphin County Prison board meeting with a dire message. Her son’s prison cell was so cold, ice had formed on the inside of a window. Not the outside, she said. The inside. He could touch it.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Calls for Property Tax Relief to Help Older Adults

STEELTON, PA — Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres and Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead were joined by Rep. Patty Kim and community leaders on Friday to echo Governor Tom Wolf’s call for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to immediately use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
harrisburgpa.gov

Spotted lanternfly traps available to city residents free of charge

HARRISBURG — Spotted lanternfly season has returned to the City of Harrisburg. City residents, however, can do their part to eliminate this invasive species with traps available entirely free. The City of Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Department is offering circle traps to residents free of charge. Anyone needing one...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man allegedly recorded women in the bathroom

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Manor Township Police are investigating an invasion of privacy complaint at a Conestoga business. On March 18, police received a report of a man using his cellphone to record a woman in the restroom. A female victim reported that she observed the recording on the cellphone and deleted the video.
LANCASTER, PA

