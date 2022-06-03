ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Albany men arrested on drug charges

By Bridget Whelan
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – State Police arrested two Albany men following an investigation into the illegal sale of cannabis products to underaged customers at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop in Ravena. Dawood Almawri, 33 of Albany, and Mohamed Nagi, 22 of Albany, have been arrested by State Police on drug charges.

State Police say, they opened an investigation when a 15-year-old girl became ill after smoking a marijuana cigarette that she and another teen purchased at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop in February. Police say that further investigation determined that Almawri had sold the marijuana cigarette to the teens while working as a clerk at the store.

On May 18, State Police say they executed a search warrant at the business and located approximately 10 pounds of assorted concentrated cannabis products and multiple bags containing an approximate total of 172 grams of marijuana. Police say Almawri, who was present at the store at the time, does not have a license to sell cannabis in New York State and was taken into custody.

Almawri was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Coeymans Town Court on May 19. On Thursday, Nagi, the owner of the store was taken into custody at his residence.

Charges:

  • Dawood Almawri
    • Criminal Possession of Cannabis 1st degree (felony)
    • Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree (misdemeanor)
    • Criminal Sale of Cannabis 3rd degree (misdemeanor).
  • Mohamed Nagi
    • Criminal Possession of Cannabis 1st degree (felony).
Nagi was arraigned in Coeymans Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on June 16.

