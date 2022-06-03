Ruth Ann Self — Private services

Marilyn “Sue” Lucy of Park Hills died Friday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be 2:00 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with burial in Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Sue Lucy will be 10 to 2 Thursday at the funeral home.
Shirley Walker of Country Meadows died Friday at the age of 88. Graveside service will be 11:00 Tuesday at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home of Park Hills.
Angela Christine Johnson of Cook Station died May 28th at the age of 40. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday at 6 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation is Wednesday at 5 o’clock at Britton-Bennett.
Donald Lee Matthews of Imperial, passed away on June 2, at the age of 85. Burial of cremains will be held on Friday morning, June 24th from 11 until 11:15 at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Dennis “Den” G. Pinson of Hot Springs Village Arkansas, formerly of DeSoto, passed away Sunday (6/5), he was 70 years old. Visitation for Dennis “Den” Pinson will be Friday (6/10) morning from 10 until 11:30 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. The funeral services will...
Dennis Ray Heck of DeSoto passed away June 1st, at the age of 73. The memorial service for Dennis Heck will be Saturday morning, June 18th, at 11 at Good News Church in Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Marian Umfleet of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Marian Umfleet is Wednesday evening from...
Marjorie Walker of Perryville died Sunday at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Marjorie Walker will be Thursday evening from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home and will continue Friday morning from 8 until 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Carl Scaggs of Annapolis died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 at Bryson Funeral Chapel in Pilot Knob. Visitation for Carl Scaggs will be Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
(Salem) Sentencing for Susan Abney of Dent County has been pushed back again. The 44-year-old will now learn her fate on October 11th in the Crawford County courthouse on a change of venue from Dent County. In early February, Abney cut a plea deal where she pleaded guilty to one...
Mary Martin, nee Brown of Cherryville died Saturday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be in the Martin-Trask Cemetery in Cherryville. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock at Hutson Funeral...
(Leadington) The monthly Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce investor’s meeting is coming up. Tammy Coleman has the details. She’s the chamber director. The Park Hills/Leadington Chamber investor meeting is Tuesday, June 21st at noon at White Magnolia Banquet Hall on East Woodlawn Drive in Leadington.
(Jefferson County, St. Louis County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will host an open house on Tuesday, June 14th for road work scheduled along Highway 21 in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says this will be a large construction project…. The open house is...
Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding open test tube and taking out sampling swab for novel Covid-19 test in laboratory. (St. Louis) Visitors to the Gateway Arch are once again being required to mask up. National Park officials are citing the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the St....
FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 62-year-old St. Louis man died Monday when his car hit an International Harvester farm vehicle that was stopped in the road due to a crash up ahead, police said. Belayneh B. Lakew died at the scene of the crash around 4:50 p.m. on eastbound Interstate...
(Centerville) Reynolds County government has received some funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Some of that money was awarded to the Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Donald Horn says they already put some of that money to good use. Missouri has launched a public website to help guide...
(Kimmswick) The Jefferson County Port Authority has announced the return of the American Queen Voyages to the Port of Kimmswick this summer and fall. Cory Schuh is the Deputy Director of the Port Authority. He says there will be nearly ten dates, that these riverboats will visit Kimmswick with the possibility of more.
Joshua James Tripp of Bonne Terre died Sunday at the age of 26. His funeral service will be Saturday at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be in the Hillview Memorial Gardens. Visitation is today starting at 5 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home and again...
