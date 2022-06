The Pennsylvania State Police - Troop J – Lancaster Barracks is investigating a fraud incident that occurred on 05/19/2022 between 1631 hours and 1655 hours. The Pennsylvania State Police – Troop J – Lancaster Barracks is investigating a fraud incident that occurred on 05/19/2022 between 1631 hours and 1655 hours. The pictured male suspect entered the Mangas Mini Mart located in the city of Lancaster and utilized a stolen credit card to purchase groceries valued at $720. The suspect is described as having vitiligo (skin condition) on his face and chest areas. It is believed he may be a Lancaster resident. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO