Chelmsford, MA

2 people killed after SUV, deer collide on I-495 in Chelmsford

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Police were called to the scene around 5:13 a.m. on Friday.

Two people were killed after the vehicle they were in collided with a deer Friday morning on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, according to state police.

Police were called to the scene near a Chelmsford rest area around 5:13 a.m., state police spokesman David Procopio told The Boston Globe in an email.

Via investigation, police believe the SUV the two victims were in went off the road “into the wooded median” after hitting the deer, according to the newspaper.

The identities of the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, have not been released, the Globe reported. Police were still on scene around 8:33 a.m.

N.H. doctor sentenced to prison for DUI crash that seriously injured 5-year-old

Scott Dowd was driving with a blood alcohol level more than quadruple the legal limit. A New Hampshire doctor who seriously injured a 5-year-old girl in a drunk driving crash will serve at least 3 ½ years in prison. Scott Dowd pleaded guilty to aggravated DWI and three counts of reckless conduct, The Eagle-Tribune reported.
Boston

State police arrest man who allegedly fled fatal pedestrian crash

A witness followed the alleged suspect's vehicle after the crash, and notified police of its location and license plate. Police arrested a Lynn man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on Storrow Drive Saturday morning, according to a statement. Police said they charged 36-year-old Miguel Rodriguez,...
LYNN, MA
Boston

Boston police seek public’s help locating missing boy, 13

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275. Boston police are requesting the public’s help finding a missing teenager. Brandon Morgan, 13, was last seen Saturday at 7 p.m. in the area of 48 McLellan St. Police said Morgan is 5 feet...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Investigators seek fresh tips in decade-old fatal shooting of Cambridge teen

DA Ryan and Cambridge police are renewing calls for information in the 2012 cold case death of 16-year-old Charlene Holmes. On the 10-year anniversary of a fatal drive-by shooting that took the life of 16-year-old Charlene Holmes, investigators are renewing calls for witnesses to come forward with information. On Friday,...
Boston

Bullet casing found on a Whitman elementary school playground

Police determined there was no threat to the school. Whitman police responded to John H. Duval Elementary School Monday after a student found a bullet casing on school grounds, but officials determined there was no threat to the school. Police said that at approximately 1:40 p.m., a school administrator alerted...
Boston

Honey Dew hold-up: String of shops robbed on National Doughnut Day

The unarmed robberies happened early Friday morning at shops in both states. Multiple Massachusetts and New Hampshire doughnut shops were robbed on National Doughnut Day, and the culprit is still at large. Police are investigating several robberies that happened early Friday morning at doughnut shops and a liquor store along...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Allegedly impaired driver arrested after accident involving student

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred Wednesday morning. An allegedly impaired driver transporting a Quincy student was arrested Wednesday, following a minor crash, according to officials. In a letter published Thursday, Quincy Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey outlined the incident. Neither the driver nor the student was injured,...
QUINCY, MA
Boston

Green Line service resumes after crash, cause remains unknown

On Wednesday night, two Green Line trains collided near Government Center, sending four people to the hospital. Green Line service resumed Thursday after being disrupted by a trolley collision and derailment Wednesday night that sent four people to the hospital. While an investigation is still underway, there is no immediate...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston fire chaplain retires after 60 years, honored by community

"Everyone is awestruck by the amount of time Father Dan has given to the Fire Department.”. After 60 years of providing assistance to members of the community, firefighters and civilians alike, Rev. Daniel J. Mahoney is stepping down as Boston Fire Department chaplain. 92-year-old Mahoney was honored with a Mass...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston parents look to overturn exam school admission decision

A temporary admissions policy last year allotted exam school seats by ZIP code. A group of Boston parents is taking legal action in an attempt to have at least five students admitted to various exam schools, The Boston Globe reported. Under a temporary admission policy last year, those students were not able to find spots at Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

