Hillsboro, MO

Jimmie Charles Turner — Service 6/10/22 7 P.M.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmie Charles Turner of DeSoto, passed away Thursday, June 2nd, at the...

Clifford Nelson Middleton — Service 6/9/22 1 P.M.

Clifford Nelson Middleton of DeSoto, passed away Friday (6/3), he was 86 years old. Visitation for Clifford Middleton will be Thursday (6/9) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
DESOTO, TX
Dennis “Den” G. Pinson — Service 6/10/22 Noon

Dennis “Den” G. Pinson of Hot Springs Village Arkansas, formerly of DeSoto, passed away Sunday (6/5), he was 70 years old. Visitation for Dennis “Den” Pinson will be Friday (6/10) morning from 10 until 11:30 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. The funeral services will...
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR
Fatal crash shuts down westbound 183 in Irving

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a car crash that shut down part of Airport Freeway in Irving on June 6. It happened around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Beltline Road. No word yet from police on what happened though they did tweet the...
IRVING, TX
DeSoto Man Injured In Jefferson County Car Crash

(Jefferson County) A DeSoto man was left with moderate injuries following a car crash on US-67 in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon. 61-year-old Juan Guzman was driving southbound at Lee Pyle Road in a Toyota Sienna when a vehicle traveling north crossed the center line and struck one car before hitting the front of Guzman’s Toyota. Guzman was taken to Mercy Hospital South to treat his moderate injuries. The drivers of the other two cars were not injured. The accident happened around 3:40 Wednesday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Man killed by buffalo in Erath County

A man was killed on Monday, May 30, following an incident on a property in Erath County. According to the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, “On May 30th at around 1255 hours deputies responded to an EMS call at 65756 I-20, Erath County. The reporting person stated a male had been gored by a buffalo in his pelvic region. The witnesses on scene attempted life saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful. Erath County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrived and conducted their investigation.”
ERATH COUNTY, TX
Oklahoma authorities release name of drowning victim

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department released the name of the drowning on Monday, who died trying to save his son. Jose James-Flores, 42, of Tyler, Texas drowned Saturday in Flint Creek, located in southern Delaware County. The father jumped into the waters to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

