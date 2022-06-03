Jimmie Charles Turner — Service 6/10/22 7 P.M.

(Jefferson County) A DeSoto man was left with moderate injuries following a car crash on US-67 in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon. 61-year-old Juan Guzman was driving southbound at Lee Pyle Road in a Toyota Sienna when a vehicle traveling north crossed the center line and struck one car before hitting the front of Guzman’s Toyota. Guzman was taken to Mercy Hospital South to treat his moderate injuries. The drivers of the other two cars were not injured. The accident happened around 3:40 Wednesday afternoon.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO