De Soto, MO

Katherine “Katie” Schweigert — Service 6/10/22 10 A.M.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatherine “Katie” Schweigert of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of De Soto, passed away...

Dennis “Den” G. Pinson — Service 6/10/22 Noon

Dennis “Den” G. Pinson of Hot Springs Village Arkansas, formerly of DeSoto, passed away Sunday (6/5), he was 70 years old. Visitation for Dennis “Den” Pinson will be Friday (6/10) morning from 10 until 11:30 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto. The funeral services will...
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR
Clifford Nelson Middleton — Service 6/9/22 1 P.M.

Clifford Nelson Middleton of DeSoto, passed away Friday (6/3), he was 86 years old. Visitation for Clifford Middleton will be Thursday (6/9) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
DESOTO, TX
Body found by Texarkana mowing crew

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texarkana police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon by a city mowing crew. Police have not said if the body was male or female. It was found along Swampoodle Creek, which is just north of New Boston Road. The body was sent to Dallas,...
UPDATE ON FIREFIGHTERS INJURED IN I-45 FATAL CRASH

LEON COUNTY – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 45 at the 157-mile post. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on June 6, at approximately 3:20 p.m., a 2021 Toyota passenger car and a 2021 Chevrolet pickup were stopped on the improved northbound shoulder due to a minor crash. Emergency personnel was on the scene with red and blue lights activated.
Rockwall Fourth of July celebration to include parade, parachute jump, live music, fireworks

ROCKWALL, TX (June 5, 2022) Rockwall Parks and Recreation presents the 4th of July Parade and Fireworks on Monday, July 4, 2022. Parade starts at 11 a.m. at Utley Middle School. There will be a parachute jump, live music by Southern Ride from 7 to 9 p.m., and fireworks at dusk Harry Myers Park. Families of all ages are welcome to this free Independence Day celebration.
ROCKWALL, TX
Family of Texas Grandmother Killed by Cable Man Suing the Company

The family of a grandmother who was killed in her Las Colinas home by her cable man is suing the company in a Dallas civil court. In December 2019, 83-year old Betty Thomas was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr., who was employed as a cable technician for Spectrum at the time.
DALLAS, TX
Two Arrests Made in Chili’s Parking Lot Murder

Texarkana, Texas Detectives continue to make progress in the investigation of the shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge outside Chili’s on December 30, 2020. TTPD made a second arrest in this case on Sunday after Officer Colton Johnson saw 32-year-old Calvin Gardner going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew that an arrest warrant for Murder had been issued for him. Gardner, who lives in Grand Prairie, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail. A judge set his bond was at $1 million Monday morning.
TEXARKANA, TX
2 women injured in shooting on Greenville Avenue in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two women were hospitalized in Dallas after an altercation led to a shooting on Greenville Avenue.Police said that on June 5, 2022 at about 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from 3600 Greenville Avenue.When they arrived, they learned that the female suspect had gotten into a "disturbance" with the two victims and shot them.Both victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.The suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
Mesquite man sentenced to 59 years in prison for trafficking women

PLANO, Texas - A 29-year-old Mesquite man was sentenced to 59 years in prison for trafficking women. Ricky Stevenson was sentenced by the Collin County jury for aggravated kidnapping. The investigation started on January 23, 2021, when Stevenson was caught on surveillance cameras punching and dragging a teenage girl at...
PLANO, TX
Homicide on Alton Avenue

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at approximately 12:57 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 4900 Alton Ave, near the Old East Dallas Work Yard Park. The juvenile victim, a 14-year-old male, was shot in the head. A 19-year-old male was also found, shot in the hand. Both were transported to a local hospital where the juvenile victim died. The 19-year-old is in stable condition.
DALLAS, TX
18 WHEELER TURNS OVER ON TOP OF VEHICLE KILLING DRIVER AND CRITICALLY INJURING TWO FIREFIGHTERS

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 45. According to the Department of Public Safety, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and pickup truck around 3:20 p.m. DPS says an 18-wheeler traveling northbound crashed into the car and truck, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn on top of the car, and hitting two Centerville Volunteer firefighters. The driver of the car, 27-year-old Jocelyn Ortega of Dallas, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators. Colton Adams, a 21-year-old firefighter was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Temple and remains in stable condition. We’re told he could have his foot amputated. He had plans of becoming an EMT according to family members. The other firefighter injured, 46-year-old Clint Franklin, was also taken to the hospital by an air ambulance but was later treated and released. DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler and the driver of the truck were taken to the Madisonville hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the pair of crashes.
CENTERVILLE, TX
Armed man in custody after Whitewright standoff

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) — An armed man was taken into custody Sunday evening at the Abbington Commons apartments in Whitewright. What was initially reported as a possible barricaded subject was met with a large law enforcement presence, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said. The subject, identified as 34-year-old Dustin...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
Shocking Videos of Drag Event Show Kids Inside Texas Gay Bar – RedState

People tend to think of Texas as a red state and a bastion of conservatism. It is. But even in Texas, you still have radical crazy sometimes show its face. In Dallas, a gay bar hosted a “Drag the Kids to Pride” event, aimed at little kids, with even babies in attendance. Drag queens danced in front of the little children, while the kids were encouraged to give them money. Some of the kids were even invited on stage to dance with the performers.
TEXAS STATE
HCSO: Man suspected of killing ex-wife dies by suicide in Dallas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife is dead by suicide in Dallas after being spotted by police, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. A manhunt was underway for Lorenzo White, 55, when his vehicle was spotted in Dallas by U.S. Marshals, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Dallas police officers began a traffic stop on White’s car, but he refused to get out of his car and placed a gun to his head.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

