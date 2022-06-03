ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview man hides from police under brush

By Aspen Popowski
CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Crestview Police arrested a man after he violated the terms of his release before the start of his trial.

Ryan D. James, 33, was arrested after he violated the terms of his pretrial release. A pretrial release is given to those awaiting trial for a crime they are accused of committing.

Deputies shoot and kill man after he stabs tourist at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island

James was given a set of terms and conditions that he must follow while waiting for his hearing. James violated his conditions when he was charged with Domestic Violence Battery by Strangulation and felony drug charges.

Officers spotted James driving in a vehicle nearby. James, who also had a suspended license, ran from police when they tried to arrest him. James was later found hiding under debris in a wooded area at Wisteria Lane.

James was arrested and charged with:

  • Violation of Pre-Trial Release Conditions
  • Driving While License Suspended
  • Resisting an Officer without Violence
  • Trafficking in Methamphetamine
  • Possession of more than 20 grams of Marijuana
  • Possession of Heroin
  • Multiple counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (various pills)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Elh8u_0fzlno8z00

James was taken into custody and booked into the Okaloosa County jail.

