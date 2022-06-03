20 people injured in crash on 10 freeway in Cabazon

A small plane crashed near a house and caught fire Tuesday in the Riverside County community of Hemet. The plane appeared to have crashed into a block wall around the home near Mustang Way and Warren Road. NBCLA is attempted to determine whether there are any casualties. Details about why...
LOS ANGELES - One person is hospitalized after a violent crash on the 710 Freeway in East LA. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near Whittier Boulevard. The car ended up in an embankment with one person trapped inside. Video shows firefighters working to free the occupant from the wreckage.
A 27-year-old man is being held in lieu of $1 million following his arrest for allegedly ramming into vehicles, assaulting a driver and attempting to run over a bicyclist in Palm Springs Monday evening. The Palm Springs Police Department said Tuesday that they responded to a report about a silver...
MENIFEE, CA (June 6, 2022) – On Wednesday, a motorcycle crash on Bundy Canyon Road left Luis Christian Silva killed, authorities said. The incident happened on June 1st, when Silva was traveling on Cottonwood Canyon Road a sedan suddenly turned left into his path, causing a collision. Furthermore, authorities...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA (June 6, 2022) – Wednesday evening, one victim was killed and two were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on Dinah Shore Drive. The fatal collision happened around 8:14 p.m., near the Westin Mission Hills Resort. For reasons under investigation, two vehicles collided in the area. Medical...
WEST COVINA, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after leading authorities on a chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties. The carjacking suspect was seen running multiple red lights and traveling at a high rate of speed on multiple freeways as he led the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit that started in the Baldwin Park area.
61-Year-Old Man Killed in 2-Car Accident on Copper Cove Lane. The incident occurred around 3:37 p.m., on Copper Cove Lane on June 5th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Officers say Marquez was traveling south in a Toyota Sienna, when he veered into oncoming lanes and collided with...
Twelve people were arrested during a traffic enforcement operation in Rialto last week, according to the Rialto Police Department. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the San Bernardino Police Department, Upland Police Department, and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. “During the operation, officers were deployed to various areas within the...
21-year-old Kaitlen Wallace killed after a crash in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 21-year-old Kaitlen Wallace, from Lake Havasu City, AZ., as the woman who lost her life after a crash on May 30 in San Bernardino County. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area on Interstate 40 near mile marker 95 after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
A vehicle suspected of being involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs has been found, however, no arrests have been made, police announced on Monday. On Friday, May 27, San Jacinto resident Jesse Fleury, 39, was struck and killed on E Palm Canyon Drive near S Broadmoor Drive. Police believed a red Porsche
Around noon on May 10th, a vehicle burglary occurred at Peters Canyon Regional Park, in Irvine. The victim tracked their stolen AirPods to the city of Costa Mesa where they confronted two possible suspects. One of the suspects offered to pay the victim cash for the AirPods. The suspects then...
LOS ANGELES - Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for severely injuring a pedestrian in the downtown Los Angeles area. The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. on May 25 near 12th Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police...
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - San Bernardino police have identified a second suspect wanted in connection with using a flamethrower during a street takeover back in April. Police said a felony arson arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Eric Hanshaw, a resident of Maricopa County, Arizona. Police shared a video...
FONTANA, Calif. — A San Bernadino fire apparatus was struck from behind by a big rig on Interstate 10 early Friday. At about 2:34 a.m., Medic Engine 76 from the Bloomington Fire Station was blocking the scene of a previous wreck when the big rig struck, according to a Facebook post credited to Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
06.03.2022 | 10:57 AM | CABAZON – A Los Angeles to Phoenix Greyhound charter bus with 33 passengers onbaord crashed on its route on the I-10 in Cabazon. Per CHP on scene, 13 were transported, their conditions are unknown. The greyhound bus can be seen with damage including a...
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a Highland storage facility Sunday night. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from the Highland station responded to the storage unit on the 7000 block of Jasper Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found 48-year-old Ronald Bernier suffering […]
ORANGE, Calif. - A suspected DUI driver was arrested after crashing into a home, according to the Orange Police Department. It happened Friday around 10:45 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of E. Katella Avenue. Police said the 55-year-old man from Villa Park was driving east on Katella...
