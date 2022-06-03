TPD release ID of suspect in Dillons stabbing case
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Police Department has announced that it is looking for a man in connection to a recent stabbing at a local grocery store .
On June 3, the TPD announced that its key suspect for a recent Dillons Food Stores stabbing is Jason Bulger. Anyone with any information related to this case is encouraged to contact the TPD at 785-368-1582.Charges filed against teenage girls involved in Kansas police chase
Bulger is a suspect for a recent stabbing that took place at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 at a Dillons Food Store at 2010 SE 29th St. in Topeka. An employee of Dillons attempted to stop a man from leaving the store with a grocery cart piled high with items when the man allegedly stabbed the employee. The employee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
