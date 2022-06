The passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura left dual devastation. Not only had the world of manga (and the world at large) lost one of it's true 'auteurs', his magnum opus was left unfinished.A true dark fantasy, Berserk tells the story of Guts - The Black Swordsman - in ultra-violent fashion. It's not without its tender moments, but the tale mainly deals in brutal conflict between gruesome characters. The physical stakes are high, with limbs being torn up in near-enough every panel - but the emotional stakes are often higher. If you can believe it.Starting in 1989 and decades in...

COMICS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO