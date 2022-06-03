Las Vegas man, 21, dies in motorcycle crash in southwest valley

UPDATE: The 21-year who was killed in a crash on Friday, June 3rd has been identified as Noah Macfawn.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man died when his motorcycle collided with a car on Town Center Drive in the southwest valley, according to Metro police.

The name of the man killed in the crash has not been released, pending notification of family.

Deadly motorcycle and car crash at Town Center and Garden Mist. (LVMPD)

The crash closed lanes of Town Center just north of the 215 Beltway for hours as police investigated. The road appeared to be fully reopened at 5 p.m. The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m.

The 2020 Yamaha MTN 850 motorcycle was northbound on Town Center Drive at Garden Mist Drive when it collided with the front of a 2019 Tesla Model 3 that was westbound on Garden Mist. A news release from Metro police did not indicate if officers had assigned fault for the crash to either driver. The Tesla was driven by a 77-year-old woman.

The motorcyclist was declared dead by medical personnel who responded to the scene of the crash.

The intersection is near Gardens Park.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation section.

The motorcycle rider’s death marks the 64th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

