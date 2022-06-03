ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas man, 21, dies in motorcycle crash in southwest valley

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The 21-year who was killed in a crash on Friday, June 3rd has been identified as Noah Macfawn.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man died when his motorcycle collided with a car on Town Center Drive in the southwest valley, according to Metro police.

The name of the man killed in the crash has not been released, pending notification of family.

Deadly motorcycle and car crash at Town Center and Garden Mist. (LVMPD)

The crash closed lanes of Town Center just north of the 215 Beltway for hours as police investigated. The road appeared to be fully reopened at 5 p.m. The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m.

The 2020 Yamaha MTN 850 motorcycle was northbound on Town Center Drive at Garden Mist Drive when it collided with the front of a 2019 Tesla Model 3 that was westbound on Garden Mist. A news release from Metro police did not indicate if officers had assigned fault for the crash to either driver. The Tesla was driven by a 77-year-old woman.

The motorcyclist was declared dead by medical personnel who responded to the scene of the crash.

The intersection is near Gardens Park.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation section.

The motorcycle rider’s death marks the 64th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

Comments / 11

XG
4d ago

This woman pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The road was closed afterwards going North and South. 2.5 pedestrians/cyclists get killed in Las Vegas each week. Many more are injured.

Reply(1)
10
Ava Alexander
3d ago

what a shame... very sad to hear. can we just have one day where there isn't a death on our roads?

Reply(1)
6
Debra Pellersels
4d ago

motorcycle flew past us on the freeway about that same time

Reply
7
