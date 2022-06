SAN DIEGO — June is National Cancer Survivor Month, a time dedicated to celebrating the nearly 17 million Americans who have bravely battled cancer and those who are currently in treatment. Dr. Hardeep Phull, Director of Medical Oncology for Palomar Health, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share what you need to know about risk factors, screenings and cutting-edge treatments available at the Palomar Health Cancer Institute.

