PITTSBURGH — A Buffalo, New York-based development firm is investing to establish a new use of 650 acres of Beaver County riverfront. The company, Frontier Group of Cos., announced that it has bought two former coal plants, the Bruce Mansfield plant in Shippingport, about 35 miles northwest of Pittsburgh along the Ohio River, and the second in Ashtabula, Ohio.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO