Fourth person convicted in murder of Monique Baugh

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
A Minneapolis man is the latest person to be convicted in the killing of real estate agent Monique Baugh, and will be sentenced later this month.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 37-year-old Lyndon Wiggins has been convicted by a jury of aiding and abetting the 1st-degree murder of Baugh, as well as aiding and abetting attempted murder and kidnapping.

The 28-year-old mother was kidnapped and killed, and her boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, was shot in a pre-planned attack involving five people on New Year's Eve 2019.

The three other people who have been convicted in Baugh's killing are:

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis: The 43-year-olds from Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park, respectively, were indicted by a grand jury in February 2020. They were convicted in June 2021 of premeditated 1st-degree murder, kidnapping, and attempted 2nd-degree murder. They have been sentenced to life without parole.

Elsa Segura: The 30-year-old from Fridley was indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury in May 2021. She was convicted in September 2021 of aiding and abetting premeditated 1st-degree murder, as well as charges of aiding and abetting attempted murder and kidnapping. She was also sentenced to life without parole.

“It has been two and a half years since this sinister plot was implemented, tragically ending the life of Ms. Baugh, and injuring her boyfriend,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement.

"For the victim’s family, friends and loved ones, our sincere thoughts go out to each and every person impacted by this tragedy."

Wiggins' sentencing is scheduled for June 22.

Shante Davis, 40, is also accused of being involved in the murder and kidnapping, with her trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 24. She has been charged with aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact.

Prosecutors said Berry and Davis, with the help of Segura and Wiggins, lured Baugh to a fake house showing in Maple Grove on Dec. 31, 2019.

That's where she was abducted and taken away in a U-Haul truck. She was later found shot three times in an alley. She died at a hospital.

Between the time Baugh was kidnapped and when she was killed, a masked man broke into a home and shot Mitchell-Momoh multiple times in the torso, investigators said. His and Baugh's two children were in the house at the time.

Investigators believed Mitchell-Momoh and Berry were in a business feud at the time.

