Adams County, CO

Builders in Adams County told to get FAA approval to build near the airport

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decades-old rule in Adams County requires people...

Douglas County government experiencing ‘staffing crisis’ amid low pay

The Douglas County government is struggling to find employees and seeing “historically high” turnover rates as the board of commissioners have delayed approving raises. In April, human resources director Laura Leary asked commissioners to approve a 3% across-the-board raise for the county’s 1,350 employees. “Some directors would...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Greenwood Village City Council To Consider Residential Area Ban On Gun Sales

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Greenwood Village City Council will consider a ban on gun sales in residential areas. This comes after residents filed a petition when they discovered a gun shop operating out of a home. (credit: CBS) Jason Pratt’s home in the Orchard Hills neighborhood in Greenwood Village is also his business: Tomcat Tactical Firearms & Training. Some residents expressed concern when they learned of its existence. (credit: CBS) Some want the business moved out of the neighborhood and into a commercial area. Initially, there was no official action taken at city council meetings. Now, the matter of banning gun sales in residential areas is on the Greenwood Village City Council’s agenda for Monday night.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
Adams County, CO
Adams County, CO
New NTSB Report Shares Details Of Deadly Broomfield Plane Crash

By Danielle Chavira BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A new report from the National Transportation Safety Board states a single engine plane crashed just 3,000 feet after taking off from the Erie Municipal Airport. The plane crashed in Broomfield in May. Two men on board, both pilots, did not survive the crash. (credit: Susan Roth) A witness, who the NTSB describes as an experienced pilot, heard what he described as “carburetor coughs” while the plane was on its departure path. Another pilot told the NTSB he heard unusual engine noises as the plane flew by, and then later heard other popping noises. A third witness says they saw the airplane climbing with a “high nose attitude. The airplane subsequently turned left and descended. The witness did not observe the airplane impact the ground.” No homes or pedestrians were hurt.
BROOMFIELD, CO
GOP governor candidates take aim at Polis at conspiracy-fueled Western Conservative Summit

With just days remaining before voters start casting their primary ballots, the two candidates in a head-to-head battle for the Republican nomination for Colorado governor didn’t so much as acknowledge each other in separate appearances onstage at a conservative conference in Aurora on Saturday. Instead, Greg Lopez and University of Colorado Regent-at-Large Heidi Ganahl reserved […] The post GOP governor candidates take aim at Polis at conspiracy-fueled Western Conservative Summit appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Boulder County Sheriff: Curtis Johnson

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the candidate’s age. Family: Married to Janet Johnson for 29 years; two adult children, both live in Longmont. How long have you lived in Boulder County: 53 years. Professional background: Retired from the Boulder Police Department as a deputy...
Aurora Councilwoman Plans $1 Million Lawsuit Against Arapahoe County Human Services

(CBS4) – Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky on Friday filed a $1 million notice of claim, putting Arapahoe County Human Services on notice that she intends to file a formal lawsuit against the agency over the conduct of one of their social workers, Robin Niceta. Niceta is charged with filing a false sexual assault claim against Jurinsky. Danielle Jurinsky (credit: CBS) “This should have never happened,” Jurinsky told CBS4 on Friday. “It is time to send a message to make sure this never happens again.” In January, Jurinsky appeared on the Steffan Tubbs radio show and criticized then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson saying,...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Poudre River Trail nears completion

It’s taken decades-but the Poudre River Trail is nearly complete. The Coloradoan reports crews are working to fill in remaining gaps in Fort Collins along the 40-mile-long trail that runs from Greeley to Bellvue. It’s expected to be complete next year. Grant money played a large part in making the trail come together. CDOT and surrounding towns were awarded $2 million from the Great Outdoors Colorado grant in 2019 and a recent $250,000 grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife awarded to Larimer County and Timnath helped pay for a one-mile trail segment that connects Windsor and Timnath. For more on the trail visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Denver considers spending $3 million to strengthen families

(Denver, Colo.) Denver will consider awarding several contracts Wednesday totaling more than $3 million to non-profits that strengthen families. The City Council will discuss the contracts at the Public Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting. The money will pay for case management, employment skills, payments to parents and guardians and educational skills.
DENVER, CO
Colorado wildfire: Officials say second biggest is human-caused

The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that Colorado’s second-largest wildfire on record was human-caused. “Given the location and time of year that the fire started, it may have been caused by a hunter or a backcountry camper, and possibly by accident,” the Forest Service said in a news release, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
COLORADO STATE

