Builders in Adams County told to get FAA approval to build near the airport

By Danielle Chavira BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A new report from the National Transportation Safety Board states a single engine plane crashed just 3,000 feet after taking off from the Erie Municipal Airport. The plane crashed in Broomfield in May. Two men on board, both pilots, did not survive the crash. (credit: Susan Roth) A witness, who the NTSB describes as an experienced pilot, heard what he described as “carburetor coughs” while the plane was on its departure path. Another pilot told the NTSB he heard unusual engine noises as the plane flew by, and then later heard other popping noises. A third witness says they saw the airplane climbing with a “high nose attitude. The airplane subsequently turned left and descended. The witness did not observe the airplane impact the ground.” No homes or pedestrians were hurt.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO