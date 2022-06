Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is all grown up and living her best life. She recently met the legendary Janet Jackson at a gala for the 148th annual Kentucky Derby. Dannielynn wore the same outfit Jackson once wore to the same event nearly 20 years ago! The dream meetup happened during the 33rd annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala. Alongside Dannielynn was her father, Larry Birkhead, who was also dressed to impress. The two snapped a photo with the "Miss You Much" singer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO