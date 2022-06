The victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Varina June 6 was a 26-year-old Chesterfield County man. John Edward Englehart, Jr. died in the crash in the 4400 block of Charles City Road at about 3 p.m. after his truck, traveling east on Charles City Road between Yahley Mill Road and Turner Road, left the right side of the road, traveled several yards off the road and struck mailboxes, then overturned.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO